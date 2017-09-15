Manchester United Transfer News: Mirko Antonucci Eyed in Latest Rumours

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly one of four clubs interested in signing Roma youngster Mirko Antonucci, who could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires.

According to Transfermarketweb (via Joe Short in the Express), Serie A clubs Inter Milan, AC Milan and Lazio are also eyeing the 18-year-old forward, but United could begin talks with him in January over a potential summer move.

The report added, assuming Antonucci does not sign a new contract with the Italian club, he will be available for free, although United would have to pay compensation as he is under 24 years old.

It is not the first time the Red Devils have been linked with Antonucci, who has yet to make his senior Roma debut.

TMW (via Simon Rice in The Independent) reported United were eyeing one of "the most exciting prospects in Italy" when he was just 16, back in January 2016.

Antonucci netted twice for Roma from the No. 9 role in a club friendly against Brazilian outfit Chapecoense earlier this month.

The Italian teenager is a very talented prospect and could be a star of the future for United if they signed him, alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

However, as noted in Short's report, Roma are keen to tie him to a new contract, while Lazio and both Milan clubs may prove attractive to Antonucci as major Italian clubs.

The lure of the Premier League could be alluring, though, and if manager Jose Mourinho is keen to add Antonucci to his squad he could potentially offer the forward opportunities he wouldn't get in Serie A.