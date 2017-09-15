Police Make Arrests at Arsenal vs. Cologne After Crowd Trouble Delayed Kick-Off

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Five arrests were made after Arsenal's UEFA Europa League clash with Cologne was delayed by an hour due to crowd trouble.

According to Sky Sports News, around 20,000 fans travelled to the game from Germany, despite their team being allocated only 3,000 tickets, which prompted UEFA to delay the kick-off.

A police statement said there were "no reports of any significant incidents," but "five people have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences."

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger believes UEFA will look into the incident: "They are the only master to analyse the facts of what happened. They will certainly make an inquiry to see what happened, for sure."

Per Goal's Chris Wheatley, he added:

Wheatley also supplied footage of the Cologne fans inside the Emirates Stadium:

Away supporters could also be seen celebrating Jhon Cordoba's ninth-minute strike in pockets among home fans around the ground.

A statement on Arsenal's official website explained the club "have launched a full review" of what happened, but they "worked in full consultation with police and UEFA officials" as well as Cologne ahead of and during the game.

The Mirror's John Cross gave his take on the evening, as riot teams and police dogs were employed to control the crowd:

Meanwhile, the Guardian's Barney Ronay offered a slightly more tempered view:

He added that despite some "nasty moments in the away end," the "scene was largely peaceful" and the Cologne fans were mostly well behaved, ultimately concluding it was "a fraught, confusing night that always felt balanced, just about, on the right side of orderly."

That only five arrests were made perhaps bears that out somewhat, though it is evident an inquiry will be needed, as Wenger and the club have acknowledged.

Arsenal won the match 3-1, with second-half goals from Sead Kolasinac, Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin completing their comeback.