Nate Robinson Has Workout with Minnesota Timberwolves

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Nate Robinson worked out with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The 11-year NBA veteran shared a photo on Instagram after the session:

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN reported the Timberwolves have invited multiple players to workouts in recent weeks and that there's "no momentum on a signing yet."

Last year, Robinson appeared in 17 games for the Delaware 87ers in what is now the NBA G League. He averaged 12.2 points per game and shot 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old most recently played for Guaros de Lara in the Venezuelan league. He scored a little over 16 points a night in 35 appearances, according to RealGM.

Robinson's last action in the NBA came with the injury-ravaged New Orleans Pelicans in 2015-16. He made just two appearances for the team.

The Timberwolves aren't desperate for point guard depth heading into the 2017-18 season. Tyus Jones proved to be a solid reserve point guard in his second season, and Minnesota signed Jeff Teague to a three-year, $57 million contract in the offseason to replace Ricky Rubio.

Robinson would provide experience to what is still a young Timberwolves roster, but it's doubtful he'd see much time on the floor were he to land in Minnesota.