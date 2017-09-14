    Nate Robinson Has Workout with Minnesota Timberwolves

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 27: Nate Robinson #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors on October 27, 2015 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    Nate Robinson worked out with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. 

    The 11-year NBA veteran shared a photo on Instagram after the session:

    Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN reported the Timberwolves have invited multiple players to workouts in recent weeks and that there's "no momentum on a signing yet."

    Last year, Robinson appeared in 17 games for the Delaware 87ers in what is now the NBA G League. He averaged 12.2 points per game and shot 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old most recently played for Guaros de Lara in the Venezuelan league. He scored a little over 16 points a night in 35 appearances, according to RealGM.

    Robinson's last action in the NBA came with the injury-ravaged New Orleans Pelicans in 2015-16. He made just two appearances for the team.

    The Timberwolves aren't desperate for point guard depth heading into the 2017-18 season. Tyus Jones proved to be a solid reserve point guard in his second season, and Minnesota signed Jeff Teague to a three-year, $57 million contract in the offseason to replace Ricky Rubio.

    Robinson would provide experience to what is still a young Timberwolves roster, but it's doubtful he'd see much time on the floor were he to land in Minnesota.

