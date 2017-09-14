Arsenal Europa League Match vs. FC Koln Delayed 1 Hour Due to Safety Concerns

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal's UEFA Europa League match against FC Koln on Thursday has been delayed by one hour.

As shared by the club's official account, the decision was made with crowd safety in mind:

German fans from Cologne took over the British capital on Thursday and put together an impressive display in the streets of London. As shared by Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports, there were more than 20,000 of them:

An Arsenal fan video twitter account passed along footage of Koln fans storming the barriers at the Emirates:

According to Joe Mewis and Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, the German club were only allocated 3,000 tickets, and with Arsenal warning the fans they would not be allowed into the home end in advance, the club likely needed more time to sort things out.