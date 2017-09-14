Arsenal Europa League Match vs. FC Koln Delayed 1 Hour Due to Safety Concerns

Arsenal Europa League Match vs. FC Koln Delayed 1 Hour Due to Safety ConcernsSeptember 14, 2017
Arsenal's UEFA Europa League match against FC Koln on Thursday has been delayed by one hour.
As shared by the club's official account, the decision was made with crowd safety in mind:
Arsenal FC @Arsenal
The kick-off of #AFCvCOL has been delayed by an hour in the interests of crowd safety2017-9-14 18:15:59
German fans from Cologne took over the British capital on Thursday and put together an impressive display in the streets of London. As shared by Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports, there were more than 20,000 of them:
Joe Prince-Wright @JPW_NBCSports
Saw plenty of FC Koln fans in London this morning. Over 20,000 here for Europa League game v Arsenal. Magnificent https://t.co/j9U2qgAEYt2017-9-14 14:25:37
An Arsenal fan video twitter account passed along footage of Koln fans storming the barriers at the Emirates:
Arsenal @AFCvideosHD_
Video: Cologne fans storming the barriers at the Emirates. #afc https://t.co/gHWGMKtWJe2017-9-14 18:42:50
According to Joe Mewis and Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, the German club were only allocated 3,000 tickets, and with Arsenal warning the fans they would not be allowed into the home end in advance, the club likely needed more time to sort things out.