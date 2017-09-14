Mateo Kovacic to Miss Up to 2 Months for Real Madrid with Leg Injury

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Real Madrid have suffered a significant injury setback, as talented midfielder Mateo Kovacic will be sidelined for up to two months with a partial adductor tear.

According to Goal's Patrick Gleeson, the club has confirmed the news. Kovacic suffered the injury in the 3-0 win over APOEL FC in the UEFA Champions League.

Kovacic lasted just 25 minutes in the win before he was replaced by Toni Kroos.

The injury is a serious blow for both the player and Real, who are already light on available players for the crucial trip to the Basque Country to face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo remain suspended, and Karim Benzema is currently sidelined with an injury. Marco Asensio also missed the match against APOEL.

Kovacic is part of Real's strong group of young talents and is usually the first player off the bench to spell Kroos or Luka Modric. The 23-year-old was expected to enjoy something of a breakout season in 2017-18, and this injury could seriously hamper his development.

Real Sociedad have started the La Liga campaign in superb form and currently lead the standings along with Barcelona. The Estadio Anoeta has long been a tough place to visit for Spain's elite clubs.