    Odell Beckham Jr. Practices for 1st Time Since Ankle Injury

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants looks on prior to a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. participated in practice for the first time in a month Thursday, participating in individual drills.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news. The Giants said Beckham will still appear on their injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Detroit Lions

    Beckham, 24, missed Week 1 as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. His status for Monday is unclear, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said there is "optimism" he will be in the lineup. 

    The Giants saw their offense sputter its way to just three points in their season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Eli Manning completed just two passes of 20 or more yards and finished with 220 yards on 29-of-38 passing, good for a paltry 5.4 yards per attempt. Manning's downfield attempts were nearly nonexistent without Beckham there to stretch out the defense.

    Lions coach Jim Caldwell said his team is preparing as if Beckham will be in the lineup. 

    "We anticipate he will play. If he doesn't, he doesn't, and we adjust," Caldwell told reporters.

    Beckham has missed at least one game in three of his four NFL seasons. He set a career high last season with 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

