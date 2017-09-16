Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

The 2017-18 Premier League season may just be a few weeks old, but Sunday's derby between Chelsea and Arsenal already has the feel of a must-win match for both London clubs.

The defending champions have bounced back from their false start against Burnley to win their last three matches in the league, and Arsenal sit three points back, having lost two already.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's clash.

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports Live

Preview

Chelsea's title defence may have gotten off to a rocky start in Week 1, but with wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City under their belt, the Blues appear to be rounding into form.

Manager Antonio Conte rotated his squad somewhat in midweek and still got the result he needed in the UEFA Champions League, a positive sign ahead of Sunday's big match.

Alvaro Morata has stolen the headlines early this season for the Blues. Per the club's official Twitter account, he hopes he can soon show off another facet of his game:

He's not the only striker new to London who has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign. Arsenal's front man Alexandre Lacazette has scored one less goal but has flashed all of his upside, giving the Gunners hope they have finally found the man to spearhead their attack in the central areas.

In their last outing in the league, the Frenchman combined very well with Danny Welbeck, but fans and pundits alike are anxious to see how he can combine with Alexis Sanchez against an elite defence.

The Chilean has started just one Premier League match so far, and the summer saga involving Manchester City and a late transfer had plenty of people questioning his future. Chile team-mate Claudio Bravo was adamant Sanchez was anxious to move on, per ESPN FC:

But with the summer window now done with, Sanchez will likely want to get back to his best in a hurry―whether he intends to sign a new and improved deal with the Gunners or earn a transfer in 2018.

A good showing against Chelsea would boost his profile tremendously after a few difficult weeks, laying the foundation for what could be a pivotal campaign for the former Barcelona man.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal