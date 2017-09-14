Liverpool Transfer News: Faouzi Ghoulam Close to New Contract, Latest Rumours

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Liverpool target Faouzi Ghoulam is reportedly "very close" to signing a new contract with current club Napoli, but there continues to be a dispute about the value of his release clause.

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino (via Football Italia), the left-back's agent wants the buyout clause in Ghoulam's new contract to be set at just €18 million (£16 million), while Napoli do not want one at all.

Ghoulam's current deal with the Partenopei expires at the end of the 2017-18 season, and the Serie A outfit will be eager to tie him to new terms as soon as possible.

Liverpool were linked with the 26-year-old Algeria international in the summer, per the Daily Mail's Simon Jones.

The Reds eventually signed Andy Robertson from Hull City, but they are still woefully short of quality in the left-back area.

James Milner was excellent as a stand-in in the position last season, but he is not a long-term solution, while Alberto Moreno continues to be an uncertain presence.

Ghoulam boasts some excellent qualities that could make him a fine addition at Liverpool, not least his passing acumen, per WhoScored.com:

The Reds may have failed to snap him up in the most recent transfer window, but it would be no surprise if they were still keeping an eye on his movements, as the left-back position at Anfield is far from solid.

Ghoulam's new contract with Napoli could decide whether Liverpool return for him in the future.

If a relatively low release clause is indeed inserted into the terms by his agent, Ghoulam should remain a potential target for Liverpool in the future.

