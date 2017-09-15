Arsenal? Tottenham? Who Do Chelsea Fans Enjoy Beating the Most?

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ask this question over a decade ago, and the answer would have been far more predictable than it is now: Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur? Chelsea fans invariably would have said they enjoyed defeating the former most.

Why? Because victories over the Gunners were rare. From the Premier League's inception in 1992 and up until Jose Mourinho's arrival as manager at Stamford Bridge 12 years later, Chelsea defeated their London rivals on just three occasions in the Premier League.

By contrast, Arsenal had 12 wins in 12 years. Even when the Blues had the Gunners on the ropes, like they did at Stamford Bridge in the 1999/2000 season, leading 2-0 with just 15 minutes remaining, somehow the Gunners came back to beat them.

On that occasion, it was thanks to some suspect goalkeeping from Ed de Goey and a Nwankwo Kanu hat-trick in the pouring rain. Have it over Chelsea, Arsenal most certainly did. And it was the same for Spurs and the Blues, with Chelsea dominating them. Even now, Spurs can only count their Premier League wins over Chelsea on one hand.

Chelsea defeating Arsenal was as close to a collector's item as you could get in football before Mourinho changed it all. His arrival brought about a significant upturn in the club's fortunes, and Chelsea have reversed the roles when it comes to Arsene Wenger's side since; a dominant 15 wins in 13 years prove that much.

That was satisfying enough.

All the while, Spurs have evolved into Premier League title contenders. In the eyes of some, they have usurped Arsenal in stature, with last season's second-placed finish a strong indicator.

Spurs are tougher to beat these days. They are far from the pushovers of old when Blues fans mockingly nicknamed their home stadium as "Three Point Lane" in the 1990s, such was the seeming guarantee of victory.

Chelsea have already defeated Spurs 2-1 at Wembley Stadium this season, and on Sunday, they welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge. With the lines blurred, we spoke to Chelsea fans to get their views: Spurs or Arsenal?

What the Polls Are Saying

As ever, a good way of gauging popular opinion is to throw a poll at the people via Twitter. The results were surprising. Save for a few votes either way, Chelsea fans could barely be split on the team they enjoy beating most.

Perhaps the memory of Wembley in August was fresh in the minds of many when it came to Spurs, with 53 per cent of supporters saying victory over their old foe brought about a different sense of delirium in their eyes.

What's clear, however, is the tables are turning. Chelsea fans see Spurs as a bigger threat than Arsenal, and it's reflected in the vote. Beating a side that is challenging you for silverware is always going to be more satisfying for what it represents; it's no longer a rivalry between ideals and culture. The wider picture of Spurs-Chelsea has seen the clash become about dominance. And with every win, Chelsea are keeping their rivals at arm's length.

As we'll see from the views from fans across social media, Arsenal are deemed an easy target. Defeating them is an expectation.

What the Fans Are Saying

After polling Chelsea supporters, we asked for their views on Spurs and Arsenal. Reading between the lines, there's a begrudging respect developing for Mauricio Pochettino's side after the past couple of seasons have seen them challenge for the title.

It's Spurs who are the threat to Chelsea's position as top dog in London.

What Influencers Think

Ceri Levy and Andy Saunders present the popular weekly podcast The Chels and can date their support for Chelsea back to the 1960s and 1970s.

They have seen much change in west London, notably the rivalry grow with Spurs from the 1967 FA Cup final to what we find in the modern era.

For Saunders, defeating Tottenham tastes just as sweet now as it did when the Blues were rampant in the 1990s. Just look at his picture from August's 2-1 win at Wembley:

Andy Saunders

"The fact there were so few of us there this season in comparison to the Spurs fans—not to mention that the odds were stacked against us after losing to Burnley on the opening day—it made victory very, very sweet," he told Bleacher Report.

"I wouldn't say beating Spurs is normally any better than when we beat Arsenal, but winning at Wembley made it feel that way.

"I've got more Arsenal mates than Spurs, so on a banter level, I always like beating them. But if you were to ask me historically, then I guess it's always been important and satisfying to beat Spurs.

"It's a different kind of satisfaction now, of course. Spurs are more threatening in the league, whereas Arsenal aren't. On a football level, defeating them is very satisfying."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Levy agrees.

"Chelsea fans love beating Spurs, but I don't understand it," Levy explained to B/R. "It was always rare to beat Arsenal, and for years I preferred beating them as they were such a big threat.

"Now, though, they have become less and less of a force. Tottenham have become a bigger London rival, and it's made them the team to beat, which we consistently still do anyway.

"To be honest, whenever west London triumphs over any part of north London, it's a joyous occasion."