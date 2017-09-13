    Fenway Park Security Confiscate 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' Fan Banner

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: A banner with the message 'Racism is as American as baseball' is draped over the Green Monster during the fourth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on September 13, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Fans were removed from Fenway Park during Wednesday's game between the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox after a banner with the caption "Racism is as American as baseball" was hung from the Green Monster.

    Comcast SportsNet New England's Evan Drellich provided an image of the banner being displayed:

    The Red Sox released a statement on the banner, per Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com:

    "During the fourth inning of tonight's game, four fans unfurled a banner over the left field wall in violation of the club's policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark. The individuals involved were escorted out of Fenway Park."

    Per ESPN's Marly Rivera, third base umpire Joe West and Boston police officials worked in conjunction with Fenway Park security to remove the fans holding the sign from the stadium.

    The fans unraveled the sign and displayed it on the Green Monster in left field after the top of the fourth inning. McCaffrey noted the sign "hung for a couple of minutes" before security were able to pull it down.

