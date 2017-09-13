Los Angeles, Paris Awarded 2024, 2028 Olympics by IOC

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee formally announced Wednesday the 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris. Los Angeles is then set to host the 2028 Summer Games.

The Associated Press noted the choices were made without the "usual dramatic vote" due to an agreement between the IOC and the future host cities.

In July, Adam Nagourney and Jere Longman of the New York Times reported Olympic officials considered the opportunity to lock in two host cities a "win for all" rather than having France's capital and L.A. battle for the 2024 Olympics without a plan in place for 2028.

"Paris and Los Angeles are two amazing global cities that are united in their support of the Olympic cause and we stand together now to help the Games thrive in 2024 and 2028," Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

Paris is set take its place alongside London as the only three-time hosts of the Summer Games in 2024. Los Angeles will join the group four years later.

France's most populous city will welcome the world's best athletes on the 100th anniversary of its last stint as host in 1924. It was bestowed with the honor in 1900, as well.

The European country has also hosted the Winter Olympics three times. The most recent being the 1992 Games in Albertville.

Meanwhile, David Wharton of the Los Angeles Times reported L.A. could be in line to save "tens of millions" after striking a deal with the IOC to wait an additional four years for hosting duties.

Concessions included a projected $300 million increase in broadcast and sponsorship revenues compared to the $1.7 billion Paris will receive, "increased flexibility in the selling domestic sponsorships" and getting several typical Olympic payments waived.

"I can look people in the eye and say this is a much stronger deal financially," Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said.

United States President Donald Trump released a statement in July after word of the deal became public.

"For the first time in a generation, the Olympics are coming back to the United States, and I am proud to support LA 2028," he said. "I want to congratulate the United States Olympic Committee and the entire bid team for developing a plan that will ensure LA 2028 demonstrates the best in American creativity, innovation and hospitality."

Los Angeles previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984. The California city's selection for 2028 represents the ninth time the Games will be held in the U.S., three more than any other country. France is second with six (including 2024).

It will be the first Olympics on American soil since the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and the first Summer Games since Atlanta in 1996.