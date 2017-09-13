    Real Madrid's Marco Asensio to Miss Apoel Nicosia Clash with Infected Boil

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: Marco Asensio of Real Madrid reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Levante at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 9, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

    Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio is set to miss the team's clash with Apoel Nicosia in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday due to an infected boil on his leg. 

    Ahead of the contest, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane said a "pimple" that "stopped him pulling up his socks" was proving to be an issue for the 21-year-old, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN.co.uk. Madrid's squad list was without the Spain international when issued.

    According to ABC Espana (h/t Andy Warren of the MailOnline), Asensio picked up the problem when shaving his legs.

    While Asensio's absence will be a blow for Real Madrid, they will be able to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back to the squad for this fixture; the Portuguese has been serving a domestic suspension after his red card against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

    Asensio has been one of the stars of the campaign for Los Blancos so far, and ahead of Real kick-starting the defence of their Champions League title, he revealed some words of encouragement received from Zidane:

    Indeed, Asensio netted in both legs of the Super Cup win over Barcelona and also grabbed an excellent brace to rescue a 2-2 draw against Valencia for his side. The sparkling form showcased this term resulted in the youngster's first senior call-up for the national team too.

    Even without their young star, Madrid should have more than enough in their squad to win this one at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane's side are seeking to clinch this competition for what would be an incredible third time in succession.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      AVB: Our Opponents Make Car Crashes Happen 😳

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport
      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Marcelo Signs New Real Deal

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ancelotti Considering Prem Return

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Marcelo Misses Sociedad, Betis Games

      Football-espana
      via Football-espana