    Isaiah Thomas to Take Part in Episode of Law and Order: SVU

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas smiles during a news conference at the teams practice facility, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Isaiah Thomas has been in plenty of news stories this offseason, but he will be on television for a different reason.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers guard announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will be in an episode of Law and Order: SVU:

    Per IMDB, this will be his first television appearance that wasn't just an interview.

    Thomas won't be the first athlete to make a guest appearance on this type of show. Both Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order have been known to host up-and-coming actors and actresses, and the shows have also brought in some notable stars from the sports world.

    Lindsey Vonn appeared in a 2010 episode of Law and Order, while Serena Williams was on SVU back in 2004.

    The 28-year-old Thomas is preparing for his first season with the Cavaliers after two-plus years with the Boston Celtics, having earned an All-Star appearance in each of the last two seasons.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Projecting Top 2017-18 NBA Rookie at Every Position

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Russ Signs Lucrative Jordan Deal

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nuggets Twitter Rips Soundcloud Rapper

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Teams Showing Interest in Bogut

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report