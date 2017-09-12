Isaiah Thomas to Take Part in Episode of Law and Order: SVU

Isaiah Thomas to Take Part in Episode of Law and Order: SVUSeptember 12, 2017
Isaiah Thomas has been in plenty of news stories this offseason, but he will be on television for a different reason.
The Cleveland Cavaliers guard announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will be in an episode of Law and Order: SVU:
Isaiah Thomas @Isaiah_Thomas
Law & Order SVU filming tomorrow!!!2017-9-13 02:56:33
Per IMDB, this will be his first television appearance that wasn't just an interview.
Thomas won't be the first athlete to make a guest appearance on this type of show. Both Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order have been known to host up-and-coming actors and actresses, and the shows have also brought in some notable stars from the sports world.
Lindsey Vonn appeared in a 2010 episode of Law and Order, while Serena Williams was on SVU back in 2004.
The 28-year-old Thomas is preparing for his first season with the Cavaliers after two-plus years with the Boston Celtics, having earned an All-Star appearance in each of the last two seasons.