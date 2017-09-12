Isaiah Thomas to Take Part in Episode of Law and Order: SVU

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Isaiah Thomas has been in plenty of news stories this offseason, but he will be on television for a different reason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will be in an episode of Law and Order: SVU:

Per IMDB, this will be his first television appearance that wasn't just an interview.

Thomas won't be the first athlete to make a guest appearance on this type of show. Both Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order have been known to host up-and-coming actors and actresses, and the shows have also brought in some notable stars from the sports world.

Lindsey Vonn appeared in a 2010 episode of Law and Order, while Serena Williams was on SVU back in 2004.

The 28-year-old Thomas is preparing for his first season with the Cavaliers after two-plus years with the Boston Celtics, having earned an All-Star appearance in each of the last two seasons.