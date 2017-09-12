Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Almost Kicked by Fan During Celtic vs. PSG

Steve Welsh/Getty Images

A Celtic fan reportedly attempted to kick Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe after invading the pitch during the first half of the UEFA Champions League Group B match between the two at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

Mbappe scored PSG's second, as the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead before the break in Glasgow, before winning 5-0. He was celebrating Les Parisiens' third, a penalty from strike partner Edinson Cavani, when a fan rushed onto the pitch and tried to kick the 18-year-old star, per Richard Innes of the Daily Mirror.

As Innes noted, the attempted kick out missed Mbappe, seconds before the pitch invader was set upon by stewards. Although Celtic eventually controlled the incident, the club may not escape UEFA punishment.

Innes detailed how often the Scottish Premier League giants have been in trouble with European football's governing body in recent years: "Celtic could now face UEFA punishment for the incident, for what would be their TWELFTH misdemeanour in just six years."

As for Mbappe and PSG, the Ligue 1 side eventually wrapped up an emphatic win, with Cavani doubling his tally and a Mikael Lustig own goal capping a miserable night for the hosts.

By contrast, Mbappe, who joined PSG in a loan deal with an option to buy worth £165.7 million from AS Monaco this summer, continued to make history as the brightest and fastest-rising young star in the game.

His goal, coming after Neymar's opener, put the teenage sensation on a par with another wonderkid in Champions League annals, per the competition's official Twitter account:

While this unsavoury incident may have serious repercussions for Celtic, it will likely become a forgettable footnote for a player whose ascent to the top appears increasingly inevitable.