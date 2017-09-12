Danny Woodhead Reportedly out 4-6 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead will reportedly miss at least a few games due to a hamstring injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the expectation is Woodhead will be out four to six weeks.

Rapoport also noted the Ravens will need to make a roster decision in Woodhead's absence but could add Jeremy Langford or Alex Collins to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Woodhead was injured on the last play of Baltimore's opening drive against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. He fell to the ground while grabbing his leg and was helped off the field.

"We'll see," Woodhead said about the injury, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "It's one of those things ... we'll wait until we get back."

Injuries have become a problem for Woodhead, especially since the start of the 2016 season. He played in just two games for the San Diego Chargers last year after tearing his ACL against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After signing with the Ravens in the offseason, Woodhead missed the team's final two preseason games with a hamstring injury.

The Ravens still have Terrance West as their starter at running back, with third-year player Javorius Allen moving up on the depth chart as the No. 2 back.