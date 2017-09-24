Alexa Bliss Wins Fatal 5-Way to Retain Raw Women's Title at WWE No Mercy 2017

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma and Bayley in a Fatal 5-Way on Sunday at No Mercy to retain the Raw Women's Championship. In a match that allowed all five competitors to show off their finisher, it was Bliss who was able to secure the pin on Bayley.

After Banks scored an emotional victory over Bliss to win the title at SummerSlam, Alexa won it back on Raw just two weeks later.

That resulted in Jax making her way to the ring to seemingly celebrate with her friend, but she laid Bliss out instead and made it clear that her eyes were on the Raw Women's Championship.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle initially booked a one-on-one rematch between Sasha and Alexa for No Mercy, but after Jax complained about not being involved, he gave her and Emma a chance to enter the title scene.

After Nia and Emma defeated Bliss and Banks in a tag team match on Raw, the title bout went from a singles match to a Fatal 4-Way at No Mercy.

Another wrinkle was thrown into the mix just six days before the pay-per-view, though, as Bayley returned from injury and was added to the mix to make it a Fatal 5-Way.

Sunday's match featured an interesting contrast between participants, since Alexa, Sasha and Bayley have consistently vied for the title, while Jax and Emma haven't gotten many opportunities.

While Bayley was out of action due to injury, Bliss and The Boss were largely tasked with carrying Raw's women's division, which has left the rest of the red brand's female Superstars with little to speak of in terms of airtime and storylines.

Jax changed that by crashing the title scene, while Emma has gained some steam lately as well due to her new gimmick of being obsessed with social media.

Alexa, Sasha and Bayley have long established themselves as mainstays near the top of the Raw women's division, but Sunday's Fatal 5-Way was huge for both Jax and Emma in terms of adding some variety to a part of the show that has been fairly straightforward in recent months.

Nia entered No Mercy still in search of her signature win despite being booked to be dominant most of the time, while Emma is simply trying to carve out a niche for herself after months on the shelf due to injury and underutilization.

Although things may finally be picking up for Jax and Emma, Alexa's win at No Mercy is a sign that WWE is happy with the status quo as it relates to the Raw Women's Championship situation.

Bliss may not be able to get too comfortable at the top, though, since Asuka is set to enter the fray and could conceivably target the title immediately.

