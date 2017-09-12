Liverpool Transfer News: Timo Horn Reveals Reds Interest in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn has revealed he turned down the chance to move to Liverpool earlier in his career.

The talented stopper has developed into one of the finest goalkeepers in the Bundesliga during his time at the RheinEnergieStadion and at the age of 24 could make further improvements to his game.

Speaking to Archie Rhind-Tutt of The Independent, he admitted having the chance to move to Anfield during his youth football days.

"At the age of 15 or 16, Liverpool were very interested in me," he said. "But I didn't go there because I felt the goalkeeping schooling in Germany was much better, and I had enough examples, for instance Ron-Robert Zieler who came back after a year [at Leicester], and that's why I stayed in Cologne."

Horn added that, based on his recent development, he "definitely" made the right decision, though he did admit the prospect of a move to English football is a tempting one.

"In principle the thought of moving to England is appealing, but it's not something I'm thinking about right now," he said. "I can't rule it out completely."

Horn was one of the key men for his side in 2016-17, as they secured UEFA Europa League qualification this season; they begin their campaign in European football's second-tier competition against Arsenal on Thursday.

Cologne finished in an impressive fifth position last season. Here is a look at some of the stopper's best moments:

As relayed by football writer Jack Lusby, Horn is one of a selection of goalkeepers said to be in contention for a national-team call up:

Although Germany are blessed with some world-class goalkeepers in Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Horn can't be far off making his maiden senior international appearance.

The Cologne man is a goalkeeper in the modern mould too. Horn can produce exceptional saves and has sharp reflexes, but he's also adept on the ball and takes up an aggressive starting position, meaning he's capable of clearing up long passes over the top of his defence.

Crucially for Cologne, he has a massive affinity with the supporters, too. As noted in the report, he has two season tickets, and the fans were delighted when it was confirmed he had agreed a new long-term contract, as Rhind-Tutt captured earlier in the year:

Although there have been some doubts about the options between the sticks at Anfield in the past, manager Jurgen Klopp seems content with his current 'keepers in Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius. As such, it'd be a surprise to see the Reds move for another No. 1 soon.

Horn, meanwhile, is a young man plenty will be keeping an eye on throughout the Europa League campaign, beginning with Thursday's testing assignment at the Emirates Stadium.