Hoffenheim Boss Julian Nagelsmann Says Bayern Munich Are in His Dreams

Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he would be eager to join Bayern Munich after describing it as his dream job.

According to the Mirror's Alex Richards, the coaching sensation—who only turned 30 in July—said:

"FC Bayern plays a big role in my dreams. I lived in Munich for many years. I come from Landsberg am Lech, not so far from Munich.

"My wife and my kid will also move to Munich shortly. We’re building a house there. It’s our home town.

"But even if I never get the chance to manage FC Bayern, I’d still die as a happy person.

"I’m very happy in life—however FC Bayern would make me even happier. But it does not mean that my life fortune totally depends on FC Bayern."

Nagelsmann's career at Hoffenheim began in February 2016, and he helped them escape the relegation zone in that first campaign to finish 15th, one point above the drop.

Perhaps even more impressively, the German then guided them to a fourth-place finish and UEFA Champions League qualification last year.

On Saturday, he masterminded a 2-0 victory for his side against Bayern, where incumbent boss Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure.

Football writer Raphael Honigstein was unimpressed with the Bavarian outfit:

Bayern won the Bundesliga comfortably last season, but perhaps did not quite convince as they had in previous years, while they also exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and the DFB-Pokal in the semi-finals.

Ancelotti is only in the second of his three-year deal at the Allianz Arena, but football journalist Rafael Hernandez believes Nagelsmann will be given the job next summer:

BT Sport's Archie-Rhind Tutt was a little surprised at Nagelsmann's comments, though:

Indeed, given he has a contract at Hoffenheim until 2021, he might have been expected to be more reserved when discussing the possibility of joining another club, at least this early into the season.

Ancelotti looks to be in real jeopardy barring a significant turnaround, though, so the manager is evidently setting out his stall early in the hopes of capitalising on the situation.

As one of the brightest and youngest prospects in football management, he may well get a shot provided Hoffenheim continue to impress this year.