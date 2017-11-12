Will Fuller Will Not Return vs. Rams with Rib Injury

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans announced wide receiver Will Fuller was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a rib injury.

Fuller, 23, had a solid rookie season after the Texans selected him with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He caught 47 passes for 635 yards and two scores across 14 games in his debut campaign. However, he was forced to miss the beginning of the 2017 season after suffering a broken collarbone in early August.

That left the Texans without their No. 2 receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins for the first three games of the season. It also cost Fuller key developmental time, as he was hoping to take major strides in 2017.

"It was tough. Being a rookie is tough," Fuller said in late July, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. "It's like I just put myself in a shell and just put my head down and [was] just working as hard as I could and just trying to prove myself. I feel like this year I'm just trying to have more fun with it and I can tell already that it's a lot more fun for me."

Fuller responded once he returned to action, showing instant chemistry with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson before Watson went down with a torn ACL. Heading into Sunday, Fuller had 15 receptions for 311 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

While he's sidelined, Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller should see more targets in the team's passing game behind Hopkins.