Georgia Tech vs. UCF Canceled Due to Hurricane Irma, Will Not Be Rescheduled

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Georgia Tech announced Monday that Saturday's scheduled game against UCF in Orlando has been canceled due to Hurricane Irma. There will be no makeup date for the matchup.

This will be the second straight week UCF will go without a game after the school canceled its Week 2 battle against Memphis due to preparations for the hurricane.

Irma has already caused massive damage across the state of Florida, forcing many to evacuate their homes and leaving millions without power.

As Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel noted, UCF's Spectrum Stadium has been used as a staging area for the national guard to help assist the victims. The school has also canceled classes through at least Wednesday with players currently away from campus.

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury provided his thoughts on the decision:

"We are in complete agreement with the decision to cancel Saturday's game. While we're disappointed for both teams' student-athletes, coaches and fans, recovering from the effects of Hurricane Irma should be and is the top priority for UCF and the entire state of Florida at this time. We wish them the very best in their recovery efforts and look forward to meeting on the gridiron down the road."

With Hurricane Irma moving north through Georgia, it also provides an opportunity for the Atlanta school to prepare for themselves for possible weather-related issues.

The Yellow Jackets will presumably return to action on Sept. 23 to host Pittsburgh in its ACC opener, while UCF will travel to face Maryland on the same day.