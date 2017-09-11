Sarah 'Cheesecake' Moras Dislocates Opponent's Elbow with UFC 215 Armbar

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

While the relative controversy of the Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko women's bantamweight title headliner for UFC 215 has taken up much of the attention since Saturday night, an outrageous event in the division took place on the undercard.

Fighting in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the hometown of her little sister, Sarah "Cheesecake" Moras made a loud and memorable return to the Octagon after a two-year layoff, defeating Top 15-ranked Ashlee Evans-Smith before the pay-per-view portion of the event.

The win would have been sweet enough for the happy-go-lucky, almost comically mousy Ultimate Fighter 18 contestant, but the way she went about it was even more fantastic.

Locked in a grappling exchange with the powerful Evans-Smith, Moras worked tirelessly with her hips to ensnare her foe in an armlock position. Once she did it was, as UFC commentator Joe Rogan so often likes to say, "a wrap."

Moras writhed and wriggled from bottom position, looking for the perfect angle to roll Evans-Smith over and complete the submission. When Evans-Smith finally overbalanced and hit her back, the result came instantly and shockingly: a slight torque from Moras and a thrust of the hips, and Evans-Smith's arm popped totally out of socket at the elbow joint.

It was the type of graphic finishing move more appropriate for a Mortal Kombat game than professional sports, but it was impactful nonetheless.

The win moves Moras to 5-2 in her career and 2-1 in the UFC, after she went 2-1 in her exhibition outings on TUF. Her slick jiu-jitsu might well make her an undercover prospect in the 135-pound class going forward; she doesn't turn 30 until April.

How did she feel about the finish?

Said Rogan in her post-fight interview: "I think you dislocated her arm."

Replied Moras, grinning happily: "I hope so!"

Don't. Mess. With. Cheesecake.

Check out the highlights below:

