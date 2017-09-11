PSG Transfer News: Mino Raiola on Marco Verratti, Latest Rumours

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Marco Verratti is set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain "for the moment," according to his agent, Mino Raiola.

The midfielder changed representatives over the summer, hiring the high-profile Raiola in place of Donato Di Campli. When asked about the Italian's future on Rai Sport's La Domenica Sportiva (h/t Glen Williams of MailOnline), the agent was coy about Verratti's position at the Parc des Princes.

"Verratti will stay at PSG, at least for the moment," said Raiola. "I can't say about the future, because I am not a magician."

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

As Williams reported, Barcelona were linked with a move for Verratti throughout the summer transfer window. Per Football Espana, Blaugrana technical secretary Robert Fernandez confirmed recently that the playmaker was a target:

However, Verratti ended up staying in the French capital, where significant investment was made in the playing staff. PSG completed a world-record deal for Neymar from Barcelona and landed arguably the most exciting young player in the game in Kylian Mbappe.

As Williams noted, during the summer Verratti's former agent said the player was a "prisoner" at PSG because his ex-client wanted, but was not allowed, to make the switch to Barcelona.

The interest from the Blaugrana is understandable. Although Verratti has had an inconsistent start to the 2017-18 season, he is one of the best midfielders in European football. Indeed, as Squawka Football highlighted, he's a class act with the ball at his feet:

Barcelona have lacked a player of this ilk since Xavi departed in 2015. At times, their midfield has lacked balance and control, with the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Andre Gomes struggling alongside Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

Verratti would give Barcelona a key calming presence. Granted, he has rough edges to his game—namely a lack of discipline and struggles with fitness—but when he's in the team and in form, the Italian has a profound and positive effect on matches.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Given his talent, Verratti will surely remain on Barca's wishlist beyond this season. However, as football writer David Amoyal noted, at PSG he's part of an ambitious and improving outfit:

With Neymar, Mbappe and Dani Alves at the club, PSG have the side needed to challenge for the UEFA Champions League this season and in the years to come. With that in mind, Verratti would surely think twice about a move to Barcelona despite the Catalan club's obvious prestige and history.

At the Parc des Princes, Verratti can orchestrate one of the finest attacks in football with his cerebral skills, passing range and technical quality. Suddenly, they look like a side capable of sating the ambitions of the best players in the game.