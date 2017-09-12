Crystal Palace Appoint Roy Hodgson as New Manager After Frank de Boer Sacking

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have appointed Roy Hodgson as their new manager on a two-year deal after sacking Frank de Boer.

The Eagles made the announcement on Tuesday.

Former England boss Hodgson arrives at Selhurst Park with Palace in the drop zone after De Boer failed to pick up a single point in his four Premier League matches in charge.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe and James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo have been critical of Palace's decisions regarding De Boer and Hodgson:

The appointment of former Ajax coach De Boer marked a clear attempt to change the philosophy from his predecessors Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew, but in appointing Hodgson, that now appears to have been written off as a failed experiment.

The 70-year-old isn't an overly inspiring choice after a disappointing spell with the Three Lions, in which his last match saw them humiliated by Iceland at UEFA Euro 2016.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

He's a manager of vast experience, though, having coached around Europe for over 40 years, including spells with Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool.

His relatively recent stints with Fulham and West Bromwich Albion will be most relevant to Palace.

The former saw him keep the club up in one of the Premier League's most remarkable relegation escapes as he guided them to 12 points in their final five matches, and he also took them to the UEFA Europa League final in 2010, which they lost in extra time to Atletico Madrid.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Hodgson spent just 15 months with West Brom but took them from 17th to 11th at the end of the 2010-11 season and then helped them finish 10th the following year.

Similar finishes at Palace would be an improvement on the last two seasons, in which they have battled relegation.

ESPN FC's Michael Cox believes Hodgson to be a strong choice and appreciated the narrative:

Indeed, Hodgson began his football career at Selhurst Park as a youngster but did not manage to make a senior appearance for Palace before moving on.

The Eagles aren't likely to set the Premier League alight under his tutelage, but as under Allardyce, they can expect to be organised and have a strong chance of staying up.

For Hodgson, the job will offer him a chance of redemption and to potentially end his management career on a high note rather than his failure with England.