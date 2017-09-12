Ranking Chelsea's Best Champions League Nights at Stamford Bridge

0 of 5

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Champions League football is back at Stamford Bridge this week. So what better way to celebrate Chelsea's return to elite European club football than looking back at some of their best moments in the competition?

And there have been plenty under the lights in west London. Ever since the Blues' first campaign as a Champions League club, there has been something special about welcoming the biggest and best teams from the continent to their home ground.

In 1999/2000—their inaugural Champions League campaign—Chelsea entertained the likes of AC Milan, Barcelona, Marseille and Feyenoord. That gave the club a taste, but they had to wait until 2003 before they could sample such delights again when Claudio Ranieri took them back into the competition.

Chelsea remained a Champions League mainstay until last season when they endured a one-year hiatus as further punishment for a poor showing in 2015/16.

But now Chelsea are back, licking their lips as the club relish another assault on Europe's finest.

The question now is how far can Antonio Conte's men go to emulating some of the best moments from the past? They'll have their work cut out to make it into our top five Champions League nights at Stamford Bridge, though.

Here's our ranking.