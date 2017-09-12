Ranking Manchester United's Best Champions League Nights at Old Trafford

0 of 7

PAUL THOMAS/Associated Press

Champions League football returns to Old Trafford for the first time in a little under two years on Tuesday night, and fans are excited.

Once upon a time, big European nights at Manchester United's home ground were almost taken for granted. Under Sir Alex Ferguson's stewardship fans could be pretty sure they would keep coming.

That has dried up since his departure. David Moyes had a decent crack at it, with the 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich generating an amazing atmosphere, but other than that, it has all been a bit of a mess. Last season's Europa League campaign ended in important triumph but failed to set pulses racing along the way—at least not in the positive sense.

But before it all went wrong, there was a lot to celebrate.

There are lots of things that go into making a great footballing night. There is the atmosphere, the style of play on show and, of course, the result. We are combining those to rank the best nights in the modern incarnation of the competition based on one simple factor; how happy were the fans when they went home?

Let's take a trip down memory lane, hoping all the while that Jose Mourinho will find away to bring some of the good times back to Old Trafford.