ACC Announces New Dates for Miami-FSU, Georgia Tech-Miami Due to Hurricane Irma

The anticipated battle between Florida State and Miami will have to wait a few more weeks with the ACC pushing back the game due to Hurricane Irma.

According to George Schroeder of USA Today, next Saturday's scheduled contest will move to Oct. 7, which was originally a bye for both teams. Miami's matchup against Georgia Tech was set for the following Thursday, but that will change from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14.

"It quickly became clear that it was in the best interest of our players, coaches and fans to reschedule next week's Miami and Florida State game," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a release, per Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk. "Typically, it's not easy to reschedule games, but in this instance, there was a clear path to adjust quickly and effectively."

Both teams canceled their games for this Saturday, with Florida State set to host Louisiana-Monroe and Miami supposed to play on the road at Arkansas State. There was concern about travel with the potentially devastating hurricane set to hit the Sunshine State this weekend.

Per Miranda Green and Rene Marsh of CNN, Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long said millions in Florida could be without power for several days or weeks as a result of the hurricane.

The latest moves give each team another week off to focus on the safety of the players and their families.

Florida State will presumably face North Carolina State on Sept. 23 for just its second game of the season, while Miami will host Toledo on the same date.