    Corey Seager Out for NLCS vs. Cubs with Back Injury

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers yells in frustration after hitting a deep fly ball for an out in the fifth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will not be with the team as it plays the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series. 

    Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Seager is not on the Dodgers' 25-man roster for the NLCS due to a back injury. 

    Shaikin added that Joc Pederson has been put on the Dodgers' NLCS roster in the event Chris Taylor and/or Enrique Hernandez need to play shortstop. 

    Joshua Thornton of MLB.com noted Seager has been held out of team workouts the previous two days due to a muscular issue in his back. Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reported Seager injured his back in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks

    Following up on his Rookie of the Year-winning campaign a year ago, Seager continues to be one of MLB's best shortstops. The 23-year-old hit .295/.375/.479 in 145 games during the 2017 regular season. 

    On almost any other team, losing Seager would be a big blow to the lineup. Not only does he boast power, he helps set the table with his ability to draw walks and get on base.

    The Dodgers, on the other hand, have no shortage of offensive firepower, even without Seager. Cody Bellinger is the runaway favorite for National League Rookie of the Year, while Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner also help make up the heart of the order. Los Angeles even acquired Curtis Granderson in August to further solidify the offense.

    If Taylor ends up as Seager's replacement at shortstop, he's not a bad fallback. He hit .288/.354/.496 during the regular season and played five different positions for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. 

