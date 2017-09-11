    Manchester United vs. FC Basel: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    Manchester United will kick off their 2017-18 UEFA Champions League campaign on Tuesday, when they host Swiss champions FC Basel at Old Trafford in Group A.

    Basel have become regulars in the competition in recent years―they have won Swiss Super League eight times in a row―and are usually competitive against the top clubs. However, they're not expected to challenge United for the top spot and will have their eyes mostly on Benfica and CSKA Moscow for second place in the group.

    Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's clash.   

    Date: Tuesday, September 12

    Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

    Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

    TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

    Live Stream: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer 2Go

         

    Preview

    Basel have not started the Super League season in typical fashion, losing their opening game against Young Boys and failing to beat Lugano and Sion in back-to-back outings.

    The Switzerland giants have built a solid squad that is usually capable of doing well in Europe but lacks top-end talent. Players such as Ricky van Wolfswinkel should ring a bell with Premier League fans, and the team has a solid academy that regularly produces good prospects.

    United won't take the Swiss side lightly―manager Jose Mourinho rested a few players on Saturday against Stoke City, with Juan Mata and Daley Blind both not making the starting XI.

    Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News also noted defender Victor Lindelof didn't make the squad, and Tuesday's outing could be hugely important for the new signing from Benfica:

    United have been solid early in the season, but European competition always presents a challenge. Benfica, CSKA and Basel all have plenty of experience at this level and will gladly give the Red Devils the role of favourite in all of their matches.

    The Premier League giants know how to break down defences that sit deep, but Basel usually don't change their game plan too much in Europe. English fans should remember RotBlau's approach against Liverpool in the 2014-15 season―they were never impressed by their opponents and gladly took the fight right to them.

    Basel will likely be positive in their approach, and United should follow suit. The team has the raw talent to overpower their opponents and shouldn't be afraid to show it.

    Prediction: United 2-0 FC Basel

