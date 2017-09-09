J.J. Watt Announces Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Has Reached $30 Million

BRETT COOMER/Getty Images

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt announced via Twitter on Saturday his fund for Hurricane Harvey relief has reached $30 million.

Watt began the effort Aug. 27 and hoped to raise $200,000. He increased the goal incrementally as more donations poured in. Last Sunday, he shared photos of supplies that were headed to areas impacted by Harvey:

According to the Houston Chronicle, a Change.org petition asking the state of Texas to rename Texas State Highway 99 in honor of Watt has gained traction. The push caught the attention of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

Hurricane Harvey caused massive flooding in Houston and throughout Southeast Texas.

The Washington Post's Heather Long reported the hurricane may have caused $80 billion in damage and that the final amount could climb to as high as $190 billion. Hurricane Katrina was the most costly natural disaster in United States history, having $160 billion worth of damage after adjusting for inflation.

CNN's Brandon Griggs reported an estimated 450,000 people will ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster assistance in the wake of Harvey, and Reuters' Mica Rosenberg and Emily Flitter reported over one million people were displaced from their homes.