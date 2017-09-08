Gennady Golovkin Says His Fights Have No Survivors, Takes Shot at Canelo Alvarez

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Gennady Golovkin has built a reputation as a knockout artist, with 33 of his 37 victories coming by KO or TKO, and the unbeaten middleweight champion went a step further when he trash-talked Canelo Alvarez ahead of their Sept. 16 fight.

"I am not Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Canelo is no Danny Jacobs," Golovkin said, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael. "There are no survivors in my fights."

Alvarez earned a dominant, unanimous-decision win over Chavez in his most recent fight in May, while Golovkin surprisingly went the distance with Jacobs in March before winning a unanimous decision.

According to Rafael, Golovkin made the comment because he had taken exception to criticism he had received about his performance in the Jacobs fight. Golovkin also contended Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions may have been wary of scheduling a fight against him had he sent Jacobs down for a 10 count.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will end up having produced the more lucrative event, but Golovkin and Alvarez's clash in Las Vegas should be a far more entertaining bout.

Not only are they two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but they also utilize crowd-pleasing styles. Alvarez can't match Golovkin's knockout prowess, but 34 of his 49 victories ended in KO or TKO. Pitting the two together is one of the few dream matches among boxing's current stars.