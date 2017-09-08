Ezekiel Elliott Posts on Instagram After Temporary Restraining Order Granted

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott provided his first public comment on Instagram after a judge granted him a temporary restraining order against the six-game suspension levied against him by the NFL (Warning: video contains NSFW language).

ESPN's Josina Anderson shared a copy of the opinion of District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III ruling the NFL didn't give Elliott a fair hearing when he appealed the suspension:

In particular, Mazzant took issue with the NFL's decision not to make known the opinion of Kia Roberts, the league's director of investigations, when it came to the credibility of Tiffany Thompson, who accused Elliott of assault.

Legal expert Daniel Wallach shared Mazzant's opinion:

The Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. reported Aug. 31 that Roberts personally interviewed Thompson and had after recommended the NFL not suspend Elliott.

While arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld Elliott's six-game suspension, the All-Pro running back was ruled eligible for Sunday's game against the New York Giants because Henderson didn't rule in time for the suspension to immediately go into effect.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the temporary restraining order will likely allow Elliott to play the entire 2017 season.