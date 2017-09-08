Bayern Munich Transfer News: Carlo Ancelotti Responds to Thomas Muller Rumours

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to ongoing speculation regarding Thomas Muller's future, telling reporters the forward's frustration with a lack of playing time is understandable.

Per SportBild (h/t Metro Sport), a host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the 27-year-old of late, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Muller hasn't been a regular starter this season, and Ancelotti understood how that can be frustrating:

“Thomas Muller is fit, in good shape and can play tomorrow. I thank everyone for their opinions but I don’t need any clues.

“I speak everyday with Thomas. It’s normal that a player is not happy if he sits on the bench. It was the same with me as [a] player.

“Every player has to give the best. I know Thomas’ qualities but I can’t guarantee anyone’s place, this also applies to Muller.”

Muller started the 2-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on the bench and was substituted early in Bayern's two previous matches against Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

He was a regular starter last season but saw a sharp decline in his scoring output even though he remained important for the team, per Squawka Football:

Muller has always been something of an enigma in modern football as he's never really played at a defined position. He's at his best in a free role in the attacking third, playing as a secondary striker and running in between the lines as often as possible.

While that style of play worked very well under former manager Pep Guardiola, Ancelotti doesn't have a real need for such a player in his system. The Italian relies on the creativity of his wide men and needs a classic attacking midfielder behind his main striker―against Werder, he relied on Thiago Alcantara.

He also brought in James Rodriguez on loan, and once the Colombian learns the system and finds his form, he's likely to see heavy minutes as well.

None of this can be good news for Muller, who showed in the 2015-16 season just how effective he can be when used correctly. Here's a compilation of his many goals in that campaign:

Muller has been with Bayern for his entire professional career and the bulk of his formative years, so it won't be easy to pry him out of Bavaria. He wouldn't be the first local hero to move abroad to further his career, however. Toni Kroos also got his professional start with the Bundesliga champions but has thrived since his move to Real Madrid.

It's too early to talk about Muller's departure as a likely event, but clubs will keep a close eye on his situation in the coming months, with a January move not out of the question.