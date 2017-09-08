PSG Transfer News: Julian Draxler Reportedly Welcomed Barcelona Rumours

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler was reportedly happy with the rumours linking him toBarcelona this summer, with reports from Catalonia saying he “dreamed” of joining the Blaugrana, who instead went after Philippe Coutinho.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t The Sun's Anthony Chapman) initially reported on Barcelona's interest in Draxler―even suggesting his agent had “offered" the player to the Catalans.

The same newspaper (via the Daily Express' Jack Otway) now reports the Germany international was anxious to make the move, and his agent Roger Wittman even twice traveled to Spain to facilitate the transfer.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Those claims go directly against Wittman's comments at the time, as he told Sport 1 (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson) Draxler wanted to stay in Paris, and rumours of a possible exit were false:

"We are not interested in whether L'Equipe wrote something. There has been no change, it is not a topic.

"If somebody writes 'I have this information from Nasser Al-Khelaifi [PSG chairman and CEO],' then I will consider it and call the president to speak about Julian's situation.

"Once again, though, this is not the case. So, everything has been said."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The constant stream of speculation started as soon as Neymar made his move to the French capital and only intensified when Kylian Mbappe started getting linked with the club. Les Parisiens already had a great attack, but with two new and expensive pieces, manager Unai Emery would have a surplus of options.

Emery tried to fit all of his toys into the starting XI on Saturday against Metz, and Johnson didn't think it was logical:

The 23-year-old joined the Ligue 1 giants in January and made an immediate impact, continuing the fine form he showed in the Bundesliga. He remained relatively healthy―a welcome change from his days with Schalke and Wolfsburg―and carried his momentum into summer, where he dominated for Germany at the Confederations Cup.

Based on his great play, there were no reasons to believe PSG would even consider a sale. The club had to balance the books somewhat, however, and had enough attacking talent to sell someone who would fetch a good fee.

Instead, the club moved the likes of Serge Aurier and Grzegorz Krychowiak, and Draxler stayed. The fact he started Saturday's match indicates Emery has big plans for the German and could be bad news for Lucas and Angel Di Maria.