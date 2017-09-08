Eric Berry Injury Suffered vs. Patriots Diagnosed as Ruptured Achilles

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a huge loss during Thursday's season-opening win against the New England Patriots when safety Eric Berry injured his Achilles in the fourth quarter.

Per Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Friday that Berry ruptured his Achilles.

Reid also noted the injury will end Berry's season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Berry suffered the injury with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 42-27 victory over the Patriots.

The five-time Pro Bowler had to be carted off the field, and Reid said after the game he wasn't expecting to receive good news about the extent of the injury.

"I don't think it's positive [news]," Reid said, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. "We'll see what the MRI shows."

In eight NFL seasons, Berry has been a vital piece of Kansas City's defensive success. The 28-year-old tied his career high with four interceptions last season and has been named to the All-Pro first team three times in the past four seasons.

With Berry sidelined for the rest of 2017, the Chiefs will turn to Daniel Sorensen as a starter at strong safety. Sorensen has spent his entire four-year career in Kansas City and appeared in all 16 games each of the past two seasons.