    Georgia Tech Offers Free Tickets to Hurricane Irma Evacuees

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: TaQuon Marshall #16 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets rushes against Colton Jumper #53 of the Tennessee Volunteers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Georgia Tech football program announced Friday any individuals forced to evacuate Florida or other areas due to Hurricane Irma are welcome to attend the Yellow Jackets game against Jacksonville State free of charge Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

    Athletic director Todd Stansbury along with school president Dr. G.P. Peterson and head coach Paul Johnson extended the invitation on the school's official athletics website.

    "As a former resident of both Houston and Florida, my wife, Karen, and I personally have a lot of friends, former student-athletes and former colleagues in both areas and have been following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma closely. We have the deepest sympathy for everyone who has been affected by the storms," Stansbury said. "Our hope is that a day of family fun and great college football can be a much-needed distraction for families displaced by Irma. Additionally, Georgia Tech athletics will be looking to help those affected in any way that we can."

                     

