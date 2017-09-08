Georgia Tech Offers Free Tickets to Hurricane Irma Evacuees

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Georgia Tech football program announced Friday any individuals forced to evacuate Florida or other areas due to Hurricane Irma are welcome to attend the Yellow Jackets game against Jacksonville State free of charge Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Athletic director Todd Stansbury along with school president Dr. G.P. Peterson and head coach Paul Johnson extended the invitation on the school's official athletics website.

"As a former resident of both Houston and Florida, my wife, Karen, and I personally have a lot of friends, former student-athletes and former colleagues in both areas and have been following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma closely. We have the deepest sympathy for everyone who has been affected by the storms," Stansbury said. "Our hope is that a day of family fun and great college football can be a much-needed distraction for families displaced by Irma. Additionally, Georgia Tech athletics will be looking to help those affected in any way that we can."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.