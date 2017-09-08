Odell Beckham Jr. Listed as Questionable vs. Cowboys with Ankle Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New York Giants listed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.

Beckham is dealing with a left ankle injury that has cast his availability for the team's season opener in doubt, though he said of playing that he "wouldn't count it out" on Thursday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.