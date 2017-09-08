    Odell Beckham Jr. Listed as Questionable vs. Cowboys with Ankle Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants looks on prior to a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The New York Giants listed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.

    Beckham is dealing with a left ankle injury that has cast his availability for the team's season opener in doubt, though he said of playing that he "wouldn't count it out" on Thursday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

