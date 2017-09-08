Montpellier Shirt Typo Misses 'L' on Club Badge

PASCAL PAVANI/Getty Images

Montpellier's new kit for the 2017-18 season is missing the letter "L" in a typo on the shirt's badge.

L'Equipe (h/t ESPN's Ian Holyman) reported as much, with Montpellier incorrectly spelled as "Montpelier":

The typo is present on both replica kits and those worn by the players themselves.

According to the Associated Press (h/t the Washington Post), the Ligue 1 outfit have apologised for the gaffe and have provided three options to fans who have bought the Nike-branded shirt—a refund, have the badge replaced or receive a new shirt entirely.