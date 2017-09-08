Montpellier Shirt Typo Misses 'L' on Club Badge

Montpellier Shirt Typo Misses 'L' on Club BadgeSeptember 8, 2017
PASCAL PAVANI/Getty Images
Montpellier's new kit for the 2017-18 season is missing the letter "L" in a typo on the shirt's badge.
L'Equipe (h/t ESPN's Ian Holyman) reported as much, with Montpellier incorrectly spelled as "Montpelier":
L'ÉQUIPE @lequipe
Il manque un «l» à Montpellier sur tous les maillots du club produits pour la saison 2017-2018 https://t.co/ueGl5n0a2i https://t.co/4qcrDqMR4F2017-9-7 18:45:09
The typo is present on both replica kits and those worn by the players themselves.
According to the Associated Press (h/t the Washington Post), the Ligue 1 outfit have apologised for the gaffe and have provided three options to fans who have bought the Nike-branded shirt—a refund, have the badge replaced or receive a new shirt entirely.