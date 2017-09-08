    Montpellier Shirt Typo Misses 'L' on Club Badge

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2017

    Montpellier's French midfielder Stephane Sessegnon runs with the ball during the French Ligue 1 football match between Toulouse and Montpellier at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse, southern France on August 12, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PASCAL PAVANI (Photo credit should read PASCAL PAVANI/AFP/Getty Images)
    PASCAL PAVANI/Getty Images

    Montpellier's new kit for the 2017-18 season is missing the letter "L" in a typo on the shirt's badge.

    L'Equipe (h/t ESPN's Ian Holyman) reported as much, with Montpellier incorrectly spelled as "Montpelier":

    The typo is present on both replica kits and those worn by the players themselves.

    According to the Associated Press (h/t the Washington Post), the Ligue 1 outfit have apologised for the gaffe and have provided three options to fans who have bought the Nike-branded shirt—a refund, have the badge replaced or receive a new shirt entirely.

