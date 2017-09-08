FIFA Open Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli for Middle Finger Gesture

FIFA Open Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli for Middle Finger GestureSeptember 8, 2017
FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Dele Alli after he was pictured gesturing with his middle finger during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia on Monday.
Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson relayed comments made by FIFA on Friday:
Bryan Swanson @skysports_bryan
FIFA on Dele Alli: "We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened following this incident. We cannot comment further..."2017-9-8 08:13:19
BBC Sport reported the case isn't likely to be reviewed "until late September at the earliest."
Alli took to Twitter to play down the incident after the match:
Dele @dele_official
Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite2017-9-4 22:04:07
Former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Walker responded on Twitter and appeared to confirm it was a joke shared between the pair:
Kyle Walker @kylewalker2
Morning @dele_official 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Bl1pl3tYxu2017-9-5 09:34:44
Alli made the gesture in the 77th minute after referee Clement Turpin allowed play to continue despite the England midfielder appearing to be fouled by Martin Skrtel.
Per ESPN.co.uk's Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino dismissed it as a "joke," adding:
Dan Kilpatrick @Dan_KP
#thfc Poch on Alli: "There's a lot of things worse. It's not a fantastic gesture...I don't think it'll be a big issue with Fifa or with us."2017-9-7 12:50:13
According to Sky Sports' Matthew Treadwell, England boss Gareth Southgate also defended Alli as he and Walker were "mucking about," and "have a strange way of communicating."
FIFA evidently believes the incident is worth investigating at the very least, though, so Alli potentially faces a sanction depending on the outcome of the proceedings.
Much might also depend on Alli's explanation of the incident and his apology, and whether they are taken into account when determining any potential punishments the 21-year-old may receive.
A three-match ban would see Alli suspended for the Three Lions' opening match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, per the Mirror's Martin Domin.