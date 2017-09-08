FIFA Open Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli for Middle Finger Gesture

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Dele Alli after he was pictured gesturing with his middle finger during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia on Monday.

Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson relayed comments made by FIFA on Friday:

BBC Sport reported the case isn't likely to be reviewed "until late September at the earliest."

Alli took to Twitter to play down the incident after the match:

Former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Walker responded on Twitter and appeared to confirm it was a joke shared between the pair:

Alli made the gesture in the 77th minute after referee Clement Turpin allowed play to continue despite the England midfielder appearing to be fouled by Martin Skrtel.

Per ESPN.co.uk's Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino dismissed it as a "joke," adding:

According to Sky Sports' Matthew Treadwell, England boss Gareth Southgate also defended Alli as he and Walker were "mucking about," and "have a strange way of communicating."

FIFA evidently believes the incident is worth investigating at the very least, though, so Alli potentially faces a sanction depending on the outcome of the proceedings.

Much might also depend on Alli's explanation of the incident and his apology, and whether they are taken into account when determining any potential punishments the 21-year-old may receive.

A three-match ban would see Alli suspended for the Three Lions' opening match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, per the Mirror's Martin Domin.