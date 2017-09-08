Tottenham Reach Agreement with Fenerbahce over Vincent Janssen Loan Move

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Fenerbahce have announced they have agreed a deal in principle to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen on a season-long loan deal.

The Turkish club confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, per ESPN's Dan Kilpatrick:

"Our club, in principle, has agreed with the player himself and his club on the loaning of Dutch national team striker Vincent Janssen from Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.

"The 23-year-old striker will arrive at Istanbul Ataturk Airport at 12:30 today and negotiations will continue in Istanbul."

The move is still pending a medical and Janssen agreeing personal terms, but Kilpatrick noted the deal is expected to be concluded before the Turkish transfer window closes on Friday.

Janssen arrived at White Hart Lane with an impressive goalscoring record in the Netherlands, having scored 32 goals in 49 appearances for AZ Alkmaar.

However, he produced just six goals and four assists in 38 appearances during his one season for Tottenham and only completed 90 minutes on four occasions.

The forward struggled to adapt to the rigours of English football, and it wasn't until March that he netted from open play.

He's not the first player to be prolific in the Eredivise before struggling in the Premier League, with players such as Afonso Alves and Jozy Altidore among those to have found the transition difficult.

After Fernando Llorente arrived at Spurs on deadline day, it was clear Janssen would have little role to play at Tottenham this year, which was then confirmed when he was left out of their UEFA Champions League squad.

Janssen only turned 23 in June, though, so there's plenty of time for him to rediscover his killer touch.

At Fenerbahce he'll link up with compatriot Robin van Persie and former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado, and he may well thrive once again away from the spotlight of the Premier League.

The striker will have two years remaining on his deal next summer, so a strong campaign in Turkey could put him on the path to a successful return to Tottenham or allow him to move on.