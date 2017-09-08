Window Company to Offer $1.7M Customer Rebate After Indians Win 15th Straight

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians' 11-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday reportedly cost a local company significant money.

The win was the defending American League champion's 15th in a row, and Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported Universal Windows Direct has to return $1.7 million to customers who used the company for window installation, siding and doors, among other services, during a July promotion.

The promotion said anyone who did business with the company in July would receive a full rebate if Cleveland could put together a 15-game winning streak at any time between Aug. 1 and the end of the 2017 campaign.

Universal Windows co-owners William Barr and Mike Strmac had a watch party at Progressive Field as the Indians cruised to their 15th straight win. Barr said the promotion was for a 15-game winning streak because it is the company's 15th anniversary.

The company shared in the celebration on its Twitter page:

According to Rovell, Barr said he spent $75,000 to insure the $1.7 million in sales and will now have to submit a claim after the Indians accomplished the feat.

Corey Kluber was dominant once again Thursday to clinch win No. 15 with two earned runs and 13 strikeouts in seven innings. The offense also exploded for 11 runs behind homers from Edwin Encarnacion, Francisco Lindor and Greg Allen, as well as two from Erik Gonzalez.

Cleveland is now 11 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central after the lengthy streak and well on its way to reaching October again. While the rebate was nice, there are likely plenty of Indians fans who would gladly trade it and a 15-game winning streak in the regular season for the franchise's first World Series title since 1948.