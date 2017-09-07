Lonzo Ball Announces He Will Release 1st Rap Single 'Melo Ball 1' on Friday

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he will release a single titled "Melo Ball 1" on Friday.

Melo Ball 1 is also the name of his brother LaMelo's signature sneaker with Big Baller Brand. Slam magazine used a clip from "Melo Ball 1" in its video to hype the release of LaMelo's shoe:

Lonzo raised more eyebrows when he offered his assessment of Nas with regard to today's current rap scene.

"Don't nobody listen to Nas anymore," he said on the Facebook Watch reality series Ball In The Family, per ESPN.com. "... Real hip-hop is Migos, Future."

Most concerning for Lakers fans, rapper Lil B, whose power to "curse" NBA stars is well-documented, threatened to put a hex on the Las Vegas Summer League MVP:

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard parlayed his star power into getting a song on the NBA 2K18 soundtrack.

Depending on the success of "Melo Ball 1," perhaps Lonzo can join Lillard when NBA 2K19 launches next year.