    Lonzo Ball Announces He Will Release 1st Rap Single 'Melo Ball 1' on Friday

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    FILE - In this June 23, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball speaks during a news conference in El Segundo, Calif. Rookies around the league have made their first appearances at summer leagues in Orlando and Salt Lake City, but now it’s time for the Ball, the No. 2 overall pick, to put on a Lakers jersey in Los Vegas. And with Ball comes the professional debut of his controversial sneaker _ the ZO2 under the family’s independent fashion line Big Baller Brand. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he will release a single titled "Melo Ball 1" on Friday.

    Melo Ball 1 is also the name of his brother LaMelo's signature sneaker with Big Baller Brand. Slam magazine used a clip from "Melo Ball 1" in its video to hype the release of LaMelo's shoe:

    Lonzo raised more eyebrows when he offered his assessment of Nas with regard to today's current rap scene.

    "Don't nobody listen to Nas anymore," he said on the Facebook Watch reality series Ball In The Family, per ESPN.com. "... Real hip-hop is Migos, Future."

    Most concerning for Lakers fans, rapper Lil B, whose power to "curse" NBA stars is well-documented, threatened to put a hex on the Las Vegas Summer League MVP:

    Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard parlayed his star power into getting a song on the NBA 2K18 soundtrack.

    Depending on the success of "Melo Ball 1," perhaps Lonzo can join Lillard when NBA 2K19 launches next year.

    Related

      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Ingram Believes He Will Have a Breakout Year

      Corey Hansford
      via Lakers Nation
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Embiid Won't Hold Out Without Extension

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      JVG: 'Warriors Will Win Forever If Everything Stays the Same'

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kerr: Complacency Will Be Warriors' Biggest Challenge

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report