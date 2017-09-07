    FSU vs. Louisiana-Monroe Football Game Cancelled Due to Hurricane Irma

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 1: A general view of a Florida State Seminoles Helmet on the field before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on October 1, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. North Carolina upset the 12th ranked Florida State 37 to 35. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Florida State announced Thursday it has cancelled Saturday's football game against Louisiana-Monroe due to Hurricane Irma. 

    This comes after FSU president John Thrasher announced Wednesday the game previously scheduled to take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, had been moved up to 12 p.m. ET "after consulting with a number of state agencies and based on the information we have on the potential impact on the state."

    As far as making up the game, the Seminoles' only open week is Oct. 7, while Louisiana-Monroe isn't off until Nov. 11. 

    Speaking to reporters Thursday, Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher said the NCAA has given FSU the all-clear to assist the families of players who could be affected by the Category 5 storm. 

    "The NCAA has allowed us to help some of the families out of there that didn't have the resources to get them out -- some of the kids and children -- which we have gladly done, and will do," Fisher said, per the Orlando Sentinel's Safid Deen

    "This is a football game. That's life and death, and very critical. It can be very disturbing, but our guys have handled it very well."

    Florida State joined the Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes and South Florida Bulls as Sunshine State-based schools that have opted not to play this weekend. 

    The Seminoles' home opener is now scheduled to take place Sept. 16 against Miami.

