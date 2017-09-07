Former Rams LB Drew Wahlroos Dies by Suicide at Age 37

Getty Images/Getty Images

Former St. Louis Rams and University of Colorado linebacker Drew Wahlroos died Saturday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest at the age of 37.

Per Mitchell Byars of the Daily Camera, a representative from the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office announced Wahlroos' death as a suicide.

A number of Wahlroos' former Colorado teammates spoke to Byars about him, including defensive lineman Justin Bannan.

"He's my best friend," Bannan said. "He exemplified what it meant to be a Buffalo. It's been tough."

After going undrafted out of college, Wahlroos spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and St. Louis Rams in the NFL. He appeared in 21 games for the Rams from 2004-05 before being released by the team in August 2006.

Wahlroos spent four seasons as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes defense from 1999-2002. He was a member of the 2001 team that defeated Texas in the Big 12 Championship game for the program's first conference title since 1991.





