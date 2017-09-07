Smush Parker Says He 'Destroyed' Tony Parker When They Played

David Dow/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker is a potential Hall of Famer when he decides to retire, but former NBA point guard Smush Parker said he had no problems against him on the court.

During an appearance on The Premium Pete Show, Parker mentioned the Spurs point guard when asked about some of his most difficult matchups in the NBA.

"[I] gave Tony Parker buckets because he has my last name," he said, via Jeff Garcia of NBC News 4 in San Antonio. "I destroyed Tony Parker when I played against him. He was too small."

To Smush's credit, he did acknowledge Tony "wasn't the Tony Parker that he is or was later in his career when I played against him."

Parker played parts of five NBA seasons from 2002 to 2008. He was undrafted out of Fordham University before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 66 games as a rookie, Parker averaged 6.2 points and 2.5 assists per contest for Cleveland. He bounced around over the next five years, playing one season in Greece and returning to the NBA to play with the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.

In 12 career games against San Antonio, he averaged 7.1 points and 2.2 assists.

Tony Parker, meanwhile, has won four NBA titles, was named NBA Finals MVP in 2007 and has made the All-Star team six times.

Following the conclusion of his NBA career after the 2007-08 season, Smush has bounced around leagues overseas and spent time in the NBA G League.