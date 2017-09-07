Real Madrid Transfer News: Dani Ceballos Summer Move Regrets Rumoured

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid youngster Dani Ceballos reportedly already regrets his decision to join Los Blancos rather than Barcelona this summer, less than two months after his move.

According to Catalan outlet Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Express' Jack Otway) the former Real Betis man has played just 10 minutes for the Spanish champions so far, and the lack of playing time "has dampened his spirits."

The report also states his team-mates are aware of his frustration, and Zinedine Zidane could be forced to give him more playing time or the 21-year-old could already seek a move in January.

Ceballos took to social media on Thursday, denying he's currently unhappy in Madrid:

Real and Barcelona battled it out for his signature this summer after the midfielder impressed for Spain's Under-21 side. That came after a great 2016-17 season, per WhoScored.com:

Per the report, the Catalans offered the promise of more regular minutes, but Real won out by offering better wages.

Ceballos is part of a youth wave at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, headed by Marco Asensio, who has arguably been the team's best player so far this season. Asensio spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Espanyol before being worked gradually into the team, and the decision to do so has paid off greatly.

Real opted against sending Ceballos out on loan and kept a whole bunch of talented youngsters in Madrid, including Jesus Vallejo, Theo Hernandez, Marcos Llorente and Achraf Hakimi. The group will provide depth but will also need minutes to continue their development.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Those minutes will be particularly hard to come by in midfield, where Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Mateo Kovacic will soak up the bulk of the playing time.

It's hard to imagine Ceballos didn't realise this when he signed for Los Blancos, however. As a 21-year-old prospect who has yet to make his full international debut, he most likely was well aware he wouldn't contend for much playing time in his first season at the Bernabeu.

Real's emphasis on youth and player development under Zidane is good news for Ceballos, who has a very high ceiling. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The club are not going to take any chances with such a precious talent―including making sure he stays happy. If Ceballos is truly frustrated with his lack of minutes, Los Blancos will more than likely address the situation quickly.