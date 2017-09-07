    Red Sox Reportedly Provided Video Evidence Yankees Used TV Camera to Steal Signs

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    Aug 14, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; General view of Yankee Stadium after a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tampa Bay Rays won 12-3. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The off-field battle between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees continued Thursday with a report the Red Sox provided Major League Baseball with video evidence showing the Yankees used a television camera to steal signs during a game. 

    Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the Red Sox "presented to the commissioner's office what they say is video evidence of the YES Network maintaining a fixed camera on bench coach Gary DiSarcina during a recent game at Yankee Stadium."

    According to Olney, the Red Sox "were so concerned" about one particular camera shot seen in their video room "they had their bench coach alter his position in the dugout" as the game was going on. 

    On Tuesday, Michael S. Schmidt of the New York Times reported MLB investigators determined the Red Sox used an Apple Watch to steal signs from the Yankees during a series the two teams played at Fenway Park in August. 

    MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to announce a punishment for the Red Sox, but Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported the team should only expect "a slap on the wrist."

    Manfred and MLB investigators continue to look into the Red Sox's claims against the Yankees regarding the camera shot, according to Olney. 

    Related

      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Every Team's Biggest 2017 Breakout Prospect

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Metrics 101: Who Deserves MLB's Biggest Awards?

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Former Yankees Exec Gene Michael Dies at 79

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      5 Reasons the Red Sox Will Bury the Yankees

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report