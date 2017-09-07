Red Sox Reportedly Provided Video Evidence Yankees Used TV Camera to Steal Signs

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The off-field battle between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees continued Thursday with a report the Red Sox provided Major League Baseball with video evidence showing the Yankees used a television camera to steal signs during a game.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the Red Sox "presented to the commissioner's office what they say is video evidence of the YES Network maintaining a fixed camera on bench coach Gary DiSarcina during a recent game at Yankee Stadium."

According to Olney, the Red Sox "were so concerned" about one particular camera shot seen in their video room "they had their bench coach alter his position in the dugout" as the game was going on.

On Tuesday, Michael S. Schmidt of the New York Times reported MLB investigators determined the Red Sox used an Apple Watch to steal signs from the Yankees during a series the two teams played at Fenway Park in August.



MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to announce a punishment for the Red Sox, but Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported the team should only expect "a slap on the wrist."

Manfred and MLB investigators continue to look into the Red Sox's claims against the Yankees regarding the camera shot, according to Olney.