Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ivan Perisic and Luke Shaw

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Inter Milan will reportedly ensure there is no release clause in any new contract offered to Ivan Perisic that would allow him an easy route to Manchester United.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Edo Dalmonte of Calciomercato.com), Inter are ready to put fresh terms on the table for the Croatian winger after he was persistently linked with a move to United in the summer window.

The contract will be without any release clauses that can be activated by clubs from overseas, according to the article, and Inter will offer Perisic a five-year deal in which he would pick up an annual salary of €4.5 million (£4.13 million).

Per the report, the Red Devils never met Inter's valuation of Perisic in the summer, which was said to amount to around £50 million.

It would have been intriguing to see the Croatia international in the Premier League this season. As noted by Squawka Football, the winger has started the Serie A campaign in wonderful form:

United manager Jose Mourinho has plenty of options to call upon in wide areas of the field, with Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial all doing a fine job in those berths during the early weeks of the season. Perisic would have given the Red Devils a plethora of choices.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

You can see why Mourinho wanted Perisic, though. The power, tenacity and work rate he offers on either flank is not something United currently possess. Additionally, the 28-year-old is a productive player, consistently chipping in with goals and assists throughout his time at Inter.

If United do retain an interest in Perisic and the aforementioned terms are signed, it appears they will now have to part with an extortionate sum of money.

United to Make Luke Shaw Decision

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

According to James Nursey of the Daily Mirror, Mourinho will make a decision on whether to keep Luke Shaw at the club close to Christmas time.

Shaw has just less than two years to run on his contract at Old Trafford and it's suggested in the report United will look to resolve this situation before next summer, when his value will potentially be diminished.

"Mourinho now looks set to make a decision on Shaw by Christmas to either extend his stay or cash in," Nursey wrote.

Shaw arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2014 with a reputation as one of the finest prospects in European football having shone at Southampton. However, he has not been able to nail down a starting spot since his arrival and seemed further away than ever from doing so under Mourinho last season.

Journalist Liam Canning suggested recently he should be brought back into the team when possible:

However, it's clear Mourinho has some reservations about Shaw, who is recovering from surgery on his ankle. Additionally, United are said to be tracking potential replacements in the form of Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon and Kieran Tierney of Celtic.

Still, Shaw is still just 22 years old and has had some awful luck with injuries. With United involved in so many competitions, there will be ample opportunity for him to impress between now and the end of the season.