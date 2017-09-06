Former ND LB Douglas Randolph Suing School over Negligence Related to Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Douglas Randolph is reportedly suing the school for negligence.

Laken Litman and Mark Alesia of the Indianapolis Star reported the news Wednesday and noted head football coach Brian Kelly is named as one of the defendants. The lawsuit says Randolph played for all of the 2015 season and "results of a spinal scan were concealed from him and that he should not have been allowed to continue playing."

According to the Indianapolis Star report, Randolph's complaint said he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and potentially permanent nerve damage in his neck after the 2015 campaign.

The linebacker says he has suffered a number of symptoms since the 2015 season, including "incapacitating pain," headaches, numbness and tingling.

The lawsuit points to a specific hit during a practice drill in September 2015 as the initial source of the issues. It states Randolph "suffered numbness in his upper extremities" but was pulled from practice by trainer Rob Hunt for only two minutes.

What's more, imaging and results of an MRI scan he underwent were allegedly not given to him, and the symptoms became worse as the season progressed.

The Fighting Irish finished 10-3 that season and lost to Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Randolph tallied five total tackles in five games and said he "suffered complete numbness in all four extremities" during that Fiesta Bowl but Hunt told him to remain in the game.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Kelly announced in March 2016 Randolph would no longer play for the team as a medical hardship—although he remained on scholarship.

The amount being sought for damages with the lawsuit was not specified.