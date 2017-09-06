Roger Goodell Releases Statement on Michael Bennett's Allegations Against LVMPD

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement through league spokesman Brian McCarthy on Wednesday voicing support for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett after he said he was the victim of excessive force used by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, Bennett offered an account of the events that he said transpired on the evening of Aug. 26 after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match at T-Mobile Arena:

Shortly after Bennett released his statement, TMZ Sports obtained video (warning: contains NSFW language) of the 31-year-old being detained by police.

In the video, Bennett can be heard exclaiming: "I wasn't doing nothing man! I was here with my friends! They told us to get out, everybody ran!"

TMZ later cited sources close to the investigation and reported the police "ordered everyone to get down and not move so they could properly search and investigate" after responding to a possible shooting.

At that point, TMZ reported police detained Bennett and "ordered him down to the ground at gunpoint" before Bennett declared he was not involved in the shooting.

In addition to Goodell, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll released a statement Wednesday in support of Bennett.

"What happened with Michael is a classic illustration of the reality of inequality demonstrated daily," Carroll wrote.

"May this incident inspire all of us to respond with compassion when inequalities are brought to light, and allow us to have the courage to stand for change."