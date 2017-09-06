Arsenal Transfer News: Thomas Muller Rumours, Yann Karamoh Comments

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea wanted to sign Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller this summer, according to reports.

German magazine SportBild (h/t James Cambridge of the Daily Express) reported the three Premier League giants and Juventus enquired about the forward's availability after he suffered a goal drought last term. Muller has lost form under Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti and is described as "unsettled."

Muller was recently dropped from the Bayern starting XI, as Ancelotti looked to other options in his attack.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Per SportBild, Muller's family are settled in Munich, encouraging the player to resist the opportunity to leave Bavaria. The Germany international's current deal runs for another four years, allowing him security at Bayern.

Muller featured in 29 games as Der FCB won the Bundesliga last season, scoring just five goals, according to WhoScored.com. However, the forward provided 12 assists.

Here is the player in action:

Muller would have been a wonderful addition to manager Arsene Wenger's squad, and the experience he brings is rounded and unique.

The player can recover his form to become one of the best in the world once again, and at just 27, the attacker has many years left ahead in his career.

Arsenal eventually signed Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, and the Frenchman suits the type of striker Wenger needs at the present time.

In other Gunners news, Caen teenage sensation Yann Karamoh has said Arsenal wanted to bring him to the Premier League before he chose to join Inter Milan on loan.

Speaking to Premium Sport (h/t Tom Olver of Metro), Karamoh revealed the Gunners' interest in his talent.

"I’ve come to a new team and for me it’s important that they’re betting on me. Paris Saint-Germain were waiting to make a move for me, and Arsenal contacted my agents."

"There was also interest from Monaco and Lyon, but I decided to come here."

"Italian football is new for me, there’s much more quality here than in France, you could see that last year in Monaco-Juventus."

JEAN CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Getty Images

Per Olver, the 19-year-old scored five goals for Caen before his two-year loan switch to the San Siro.